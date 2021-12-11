Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of GLSI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
