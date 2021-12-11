Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GLSI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

