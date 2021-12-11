Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Up 0.6%

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,700 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.41). 70,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 5,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,680 ($22.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,686.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,620.59.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

