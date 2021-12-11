Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 34.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 272.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 207,290 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 92.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

