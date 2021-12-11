Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.67 or 0.08278444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00320032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.00930896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00076752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00402081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00277555 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,324,920 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

