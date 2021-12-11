Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of ASR opened at $197.86 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.