H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.90

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.90 and traded as high as $78.58. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 159,343 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

