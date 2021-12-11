H Malcolm Stewart Sells 35,203 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $174.74.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
