H Malcolm Stewart Sells 35,203 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

