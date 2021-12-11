Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

