Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. F5 Networks comprises 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.47 and a 1-year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

