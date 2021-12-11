Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

