Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

