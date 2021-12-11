Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

