Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

