Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $399.58 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

