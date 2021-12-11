Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $322.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. 451,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

