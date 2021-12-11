Handshake Hits Market Cap of $114.98 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $114.98 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.96 or 0.08312624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00322964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00933812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00077453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00408058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00282192 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 446,895,860 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

