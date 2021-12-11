Hans Tung Sells 94,240 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Poshmark stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $141,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POSH. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

