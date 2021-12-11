Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $10,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Schmidtke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Schmidtke purchased 8,500 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $19,465.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

