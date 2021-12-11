Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.76

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.76 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 31,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.76.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

