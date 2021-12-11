Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 72.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 98.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE:BBY opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

