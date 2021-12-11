Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $799,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.93 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

