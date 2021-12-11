Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $508,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID stock opened at 37.66 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 9.90 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 37.70.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

