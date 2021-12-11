Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $668.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

