Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 24,683 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

