Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

HROW stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 385,498 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth about $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

