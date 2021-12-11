Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 255,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 629,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.