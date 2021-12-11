Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

