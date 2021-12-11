Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric is the largest provider of electricity, supplying power to more than 95% of the state’s population and operating five separate grids. The ongoing vaccination efforts and the implementation of the Safe Travels Program brought in some improvement in the average daily passenger arrivals. It is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, recent forecasts indicate demand for electricity to remain depressed in Hawaii compared with the pre-pandemic levels, which might affect its revenues. Moreover, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position. Its current ratio as of Sep 30, 2021 was 0.07, which being less than 1, indicates that this utility might not possess sufficient capital in hand to meet its short-term obligations”

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

