Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($1.80). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

