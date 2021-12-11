Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

