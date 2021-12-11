HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CODX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

