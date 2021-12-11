HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

