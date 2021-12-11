Head to Head Comparison: Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) versus Its Peers

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) is one of 902 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lexaria Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexaria Bioscience Competitors 5246 19302 41552 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Lexaria Bioscience’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexaria Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -432.69% -77.27% -73.23% Lexaria Bioscience Competitors -4,188.62% -129.59% -14.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 -$4.09 million -5.20 Lexaria Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.12 million -0.06

Lexaria Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience rivals beat Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

