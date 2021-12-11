Head to Head Contrast: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) vs. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.36 $25.82 million $2.83 9.50 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.66 $42.04 million $1.87 17.96

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capital Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.29% 21.93% 1.83% Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

