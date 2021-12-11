Head-To-Head Review: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.76 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.51 Trade Desk $836.03 million 54.08 $242.32 million $0.57 165.02

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 37 1 2.98 Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $3,237.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93%

Summary

Alphabet beats Trade Desk on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

