Head to Head Survey: EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.63%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.58 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.37 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Carbon Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

