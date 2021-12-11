Hegic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $53.77 million and $1.18 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

