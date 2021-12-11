Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00325469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

