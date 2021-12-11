HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.29 ($104.82).

ETR HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.56. HelloFresh has a one year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a one year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

