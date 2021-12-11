HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Raised to €113.00 at Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target increased by Barclays from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $84.15 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.