HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $125.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.89 or 0.99258247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00789243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,395,323 coins and its circulating supply is 264,260,173 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

