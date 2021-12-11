Highland Capital Management LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

