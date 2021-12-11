Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

