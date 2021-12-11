Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,014 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.