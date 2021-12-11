Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,750 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $2,424,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.93 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

