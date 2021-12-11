Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

