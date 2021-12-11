Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 4.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.99. 40,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,864,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.
The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
