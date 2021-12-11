Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 4.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.99. 40,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,864,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

