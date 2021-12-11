Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

HLLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 89,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,700. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,247,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

