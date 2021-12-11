Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $23.44 on Friday. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

