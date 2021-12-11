HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

